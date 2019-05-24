Footy Cash (XFT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $422.00

Footy Cash (CURRENCY:XFT) traded up 14.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. Over the last week, Footy Cash has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. One Footy Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Footy Cash has a market cap of $1.85 million and approximately $422.00 worth of Footy Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DNotes (NOTE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000406 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 101.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

AdCoin (ACC) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001531 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Footy Cash Coin Profile

Footy Cash (XFT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 20th, 2017. Footy Cash’s total supply is 4,602,101 coins. The Reddit community for Footy Cash is /r/footycash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Footy Cash’s official Twitter account is @Footy_Cash. Footy Cash’s official website is www.fantasycash.io.

Buying and Selling Footy Cash

Footy Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Footy Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Footy Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Footy Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

