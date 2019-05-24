FormulaFolio Investments LLC Sells 1,754,431 Shares of ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK (IXUS)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK (BMV:IXUS) by 99.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,754,431 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IXUS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK by 14.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,846,000 after buying an additional 22,893 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK by 604.1% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,657,000 after purchasing an additional 255,725 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 175,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,194,000 after purchasing an additional 59,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its holdings in ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 9,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares in the last quarter.

BMV IXUS opened at $56.47 on Friday. ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK has a 52-week low of $1,050.00 and a 52-week high of $1,260.00.

