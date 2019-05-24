Fox Factory Holding Corp (FOXF) CEO Sells $6,741,000.00 in Stock

Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) CEO Larry L. Enterline sold 100,000 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $6,741,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,001.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.93. The stock had a trading volume of 114,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,605. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14. Fox Factory Holding Corp has a fifty-two week low of $38.70 and a fifty-two week high of $79.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $161.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.30 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 1.9% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 1.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 78.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FOXF shares. BidaskClub cut Fox Factory from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Fox Factory to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fox Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.57.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

