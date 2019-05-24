Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA) PT Set at €94.00 by UBS Group

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) received a €94.00 ($109.30) price target from research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.45% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. HSBC set a €77.00 ($89.53) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Nord/LB set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($102.33) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €78.00 ($90.70).

Shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde stock opened at €73.18 ($85.09) on Friday. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a one year low of €59.33 ($68.99) and a one year high of €97.26 ($113.09).

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde Company Profile

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

