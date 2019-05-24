Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €40.05 ($46.57).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FPE shares. Warburg Research set a €36.80 ($42.79) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Independent Research set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €33.00 ($38.37) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

Shares of FRA FPE opened at €32.65 ($37.97) on Friday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 52-week low of €37.40 ($43.49) and a 52-week high of €44.80 ($52.09).

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

