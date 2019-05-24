FY2019 EPS Estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc Raised by Cantor Fitzgerald (CRNX)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, May 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the company will earn ($2.26) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.38). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ FY2020 earnings at ($2.84) EPS.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.04. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,303.31% and a negative return on equity of 26.96%. The firm had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CRNX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

NASDAQ CRNX opened at $25.87 on Thursday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $19.23 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The stock has a market cap of $635.32 million and a PE ratio of -11.60. The company has a quick ratio of 18.04, a current ratio of 18.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 76,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Fund Viii, L.P. sold 417,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $9,278,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ventures Iv L.P. 5Am sold 154,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $3,754,845.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly.

