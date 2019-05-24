Gemphire Therapeutics Inc (GEMP) Receives $18.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GEMP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.25.

GEMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gemphire Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Gemphire Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gemphire Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gemphire Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gemphire Therapeutics by 2,210.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 675,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 645,822 shares in the last quarter. 24.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GEMP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.05. The stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,885. Gemphire Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $11.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 3.04.

Gemphire Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GEMP) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.15. Research analysts predict that Gemphire Therapeutics will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

About Gemphire Therapeutics

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD/NASH). The company is developing gemcabene, a novel, once-daily, and oral therapy for dyslipidemia conditions where patients are unable to reach their lipid lowering goals, including patients already receiving maximally tolerated statin therapy.

