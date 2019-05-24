Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (ENT) CEO Acquires 10,000 Shares

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) CEO Joshua Marks acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.09 per share, for a total transaction of $10,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,364,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,405.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ ENT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.80. 697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,710. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.35. Global Eagle Entertainment Inc has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $3.16.
Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $166.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.24 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Global Eagle Entertainment Inc will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 866,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 23,269 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 100,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 56,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on ENT shares. Northland Securities set a $5.00 price objective on Global Eagle Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Eagle Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, William Blair cut Global Eagle Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.16 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.05.
Global Eagle Entertainment Company Profile
Global Eagle Entertainment Inc provides media and satellite-based connectivity to enterprise, consumer, and government markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides post-production services and wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games for and to the airline, maritime, and other away from home non-theatrical markets.
