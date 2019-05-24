Golden Star Resources Ltd. to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (GSC)

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Golden Star Resources in a report issued on Monday, May 20th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.36. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Get Golden Star Resources alerts:

Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$75.79 million for the quarter.

Shares of TSE GSC opened at C$4.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.82 million and a PE ratio of -21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 246.08, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.01. Golden Star Resources has a 1 year low of C$3.24 and a 1 year high of C$6.22.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

Further Reading: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Golden Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.