Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €21.50 Price Target for Infineon Technologies (IFXA)

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) received a €21.50 ($25.00) price objective from analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on IFXA. Warburg Research set a €21.50 ($25.00) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €22.24 ($25.86).

Infineon Technologies has a 52-week low of €13.43 ($15.62) and a 52-week high of €19.70 ($22.91).

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

