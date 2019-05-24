Graham Co. (GHM) Shares Sold by Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Graham by 589.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of Graham by 368.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Graham by 55.2% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Graham by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Graham during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Graham alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets assumed coverage on Graham in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.59 target price on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Graham in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, CAO Jennifer R. Condame sold 2,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $59,451.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,749. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James R. Lines sold 5,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $111,249.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,382,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GHM opened at $21.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.09 million, a P/E ratio of 43.88 and a beta of 0.93. Graham Co. has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $28.98.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Graham Co. (GHM) Shares Sold by Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/24/graham-co-ghm-shares-sold-by-morgan-dempsey-capital-management-llc.html.

Graham Profile

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries worldwide. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.