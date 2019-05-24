Gravity Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.00 (GZRO)

Gravity (CURRENCY:GZRO) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 24th. Gravity has a total market capitalization of $175,865.00 and $3.00 worth of Gravity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gravity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24. Over the last week, Gravity has traded down 44.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gravity alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004831 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00421776 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012462 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001582 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.72 or 0.01237464 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00145112 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00016615 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004439 BTC.

Gravity Coin Profile

Gravity’s total supply is 2,265,338,468 coins and its circulating supply is 2,180,168,465 coins. Gravity’s official website is gzro.net. Gravity’s official Twitter account is @GZRO_Coin. The Reddit community for Gravity is /r/GZRO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Gravity

Gravity can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gravity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gravity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gravity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gravity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.