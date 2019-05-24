Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 12,612 Total System Services, Inc. (TSS)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Total System Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Total System Services in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Total System Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Exane Asset Management acquired a new stake in Total System Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Total System Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSS stock opened at $99.62 on Friday. Total System Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.58 and a 12 month high of $102.67. The stock has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Total System Services had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $980.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Total System Services, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSS. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Total System Services from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Total System Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Total System Services from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Total System Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Total System Services from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Total System Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.27.

In related news, EVP Patricia A. Watson sold 37,519 shares of Total System Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total value of $3,518,907.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,375.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Total System Services

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Issuer Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

