Greef Roderick De Sells 14,500 Shares of BioLife Solutions Inc (BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) CFO Greef Roderick De sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total transaction of $259,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,358.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Greef Roderick De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 16th, Greef Roderick De sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $167,600.00.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Greef Roderick De sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $165,300.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Greef Roderick De sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total transaction of $198,300.00.

NASDAQ BLFS traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $17.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 12.99 and a current ratio of 14.50. BioLife Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $26.35. The stock has a market cap of $329.55 million, a P/E ratio of 125.21 and a beta of 1.53.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 million. Analysts predict that BioLife Solutions Inc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLFS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 13,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 195,269 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 93,146 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BLFS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, BioLife Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

