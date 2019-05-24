Greencore Group (GNC) Price Target Increased to GBX 205 by Analysts at Barclays

Greencore Group (LON:GNC) had its target price upped by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 205 ($2.68) in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GNC. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Greencore Group to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 210 ($2.74) in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 218.13 ($2.85).

Shares of LON GNC opened at GBX 212.30 ($2.77) on Wednesday. Greencore Group has a twelve month low of GBX 154.20 ($2.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 231.60 ($3.03). The firm has a market cap of $941.44 million and a P/E ratio of 44.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.17.

About Greencore Group

Greencore Group plc manufactures and sells various convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom. The company provides sandwiches, sushi, salads, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, frozen Yorkshire puddings, cakes, and desserts. It also trades in Irish ingredients; and invests in properties.

