Greenleaf Trust Acquires 193 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (ATO)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 1,666.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 76.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $103.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.25. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $84.35 and a 52 week high of $104.07.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/24/greenleaf-trust-acquires-193-shares-of-atmos-energy-co-ato.html.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.