GreenTree Hospitality Group (GHG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

GHG has been the topic of a number of other reports. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $15.70 price objective on the stock. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.40 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE GHG opened at $12.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.14. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $25.10.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $36.34 million for the quarter. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a net margin of 41.76% and a return on equity of 25.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that GreenTree Hospitality Group will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHG. Westwood Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,527,000. Dalton Investments LLC lifted its holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 316.6% in the 1st quarter. Dalton Investments LLC now owns 616,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,532,000 after purchasing an additional 468,829 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 223.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 335,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 231,589 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 206.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 265,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 179,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra HK Co Ltd lifted its holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd now owns 916,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,676,000 after purchasing an additional 157,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, leases, franchises, and manages hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the various brands, including GreenTree Eastern, as well as Gme, Gya, and VX; GreenTree Inns and GreenTree Alliance; and Vatica and Shell.

