Grin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $20.31 Million (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. One Grin coin can now be purchased for about $2.44 or 0.00030487 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, KuCoin, TradeOgre and BitForex. Grin has a market cap of $26.58 million and approximately $20.31 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded up 21.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (GRIN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 10,888,020 coins. The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org. Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW.

Buying and Selling Grin

Grin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Coinall, BitForex, Bisq, Hotbit, TradeOgre and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

