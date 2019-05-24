Grupo Televisa SAB (TV) Declares $0.08 Annual Dividend

Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) announced an annual dividend on Monday, May 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.082 per share on Monday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th.

Grupo Televisa SAB has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.9% per year over the last three years. Grupo Televisa SAB has a dividend payout ratio of 11.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Grupo Televisa SAB to earn $0.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.1%.

Shares of TV stock opened at $9.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. Grupo Televisa SAB has a 1-year low of $8.74 and a 1-year high of $21.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Grupo Televisa SAB had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 5.60%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Grupo Televisa SAB will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Televisa SAB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Grupo Televisa SAB from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Grupo Televisa SAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Grupo Televisa SAB stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000. 52.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grupo Televisa SAB

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment produces television programming and broadcasts Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; sells advertising time on programs; provides Internet services; and produces television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States.

