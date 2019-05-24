GWM Advisors LLC Has $433,000 Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY)

GWM Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 88.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,419 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 71,819 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 14,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 22,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

JKHY opened at $132.28 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.20 and a 52-week high of $163.68. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.89.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.79%. The firm had revenue of $380.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.57%.

In related news, VP Ronald L. Moses sold 750 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total transaction of $100,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Russell L. Bernthal sold 910 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total value of $125,179.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,831 shares in the company, valued at $664,552.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,660 shares of company stock worth $360,570 over the last 90 days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JKHY. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.40.

WARNING: This story was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/24/gwm-advisors-llc-has-433000-holdings-in-jack-henry-associates-inc-jkhy.html.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.