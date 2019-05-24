Haymaker Acquisition (OSW) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Haymaker Acquisition (NYSE:OSW) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Haymaker Acquisition’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Haymaker Acquisition in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a buy rating and a $15.50 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Haymaker Acquisition in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haymaker Acquisition from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Imperial Capital increased their price target on shares of Haymaker Acquisition from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.30.

Shares of OSW opened at $13.00 on Monday. Haymaker Acquisition has a 12 month low of $11.35 and a 12 month high of $14.36.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Haymaker Acquisition stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 0.18% of Haymaker Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

