HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (AGLE)

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) in a research report report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

“We base our $20 price target on probability-adjusted revenue forecasts for pegzilarginase in ARG1-D and our year end fully diluted net cash estimate of $2.55/share to arrive at our price target. We use the net present value of our revenue forecast through 2028, apply a 50% POS of pegzilarginase in 4x price/sales multiple for ARG1-D to arrive at a value of $4.40/share. We use a 20% discount rate for the NPV of the pipeline as it is within the typical range of 15-25% for products in development. Our P/S multiple of 4x is in line with Aeglea’s peers at approximately 2-5x.”,” HC Wainwright’s analyst commented.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.00.

NASDAQ AGLE opened at $6.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $195.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.89. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $12.00.

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.04). Equities analysts anticipate that Aeglea Bio Therapeutics will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony G. Quinn acquired 6,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $41,349.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 277,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,060.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony G. Quinn acquired 26,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.77 per share, with a total value of $180,027.84. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,058,993.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 48,055 shares of company stock valued at $322,636 in the last ninety days. 18.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aisling Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Aisling Capital Management LP now owns 1,220,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,828,000 after acquiring an additional 352,290 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 2,182.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 403,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 385,751 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,026,000. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aeglea Bio Therapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme, which is in early clinical development stage for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency, an autosomal recessive metabolic disease caused by a marked decrease in the activity of the native arginase 1 enzyme; and for treating Arginine dependent cancers.

