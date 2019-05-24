HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for T2 Biosystems (TTOO)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) in a report issued on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $11.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

“Our price target is derived from an estimated market value of the firm at $557M, which includes a discounted cash flow analysis based asset value of $600M for T2Dx instrument and test panels, with a 15% discount rate and 0% terminal growth rate, excluding $42M outstanding debt.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TTOO. Zacks Investment Research lowered T2 Biosystems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. ValuEngine lowered T2 Biosystems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on T2 Biosystems in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. T2 Biosystems currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.79.

Shares of TTOO stock opened at $2.08 on Monday. T2 Biosystems has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $9.98. The stock has a market cap of $112.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04). T2 Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 325.79% and a negative net margin of 535.26%. The business had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. T2 Biosystems’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that T2 Biosystems will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning boosted its position in T2 Biosystems by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in T2 Biosystems by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in T2 Biosystems by 29.3% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 41,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in T2 Biosystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in T2 Biosystems by 48.7% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 30,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.49% of the company’s stock.

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine.

