Head-To-Head Comparison: Livexlive Media (LIVX) vs. Chanticleer (BURG)

Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) and Chanticleer (NASDAQ:BURG) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Livexlive Media has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chanticleer has a beta of 2.65, indicating that its share price is 165% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Livexlive Media and Chanticleer, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Livexlive Media 0 0 4 0 3.00 Chanticleer 0 0 1 0 3.00

Livexlive Media currently has a consensus price target of $8.33, indicating a potential upside of 108.33%. Chanticleer has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 199.15%. Given Chanticleer’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Chanticleer is more favorable than Livexlive Media.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.5% of Livexlive Media shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of Chanticleer shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.0% of Livexlive Media shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of Chanticleer shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Livexlive Media and Chanticleer’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Livexlive Media $7.20 million 28.94 -$23.33 million ($0.48) -8.33 Chanticleer $40.61 million 0.11 -$6.85 million ($1.45) -0.81

Chanticleer has higher revenue and earnings than Livexlive Media. Livexlive Media is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chanticleer, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Livexlive Media and Chanticleer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Livexlive Media -117.50% -134.46% -56.33% Chanticleer -15.02% -70.24% -17.75%

Summary

Chanticleer beats Livexlive Media on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Livexlive Media

LiveXLive Media, Inc. engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, and music-related streaming and video content. The company operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform, as well as Slacker Radio, a streaming music service; and produces original music-related content. It also produces, edits, curates, and streams live music events through broadband transmission over the Internet and or satellite networks to its users; provides digital Internet radio and music services to users online and through original equipment manufacturers on a white label basis; and offers ancillary products and services, such as regulatory and post-implementation support services. The company was formerly known as Loton, Corp. and changed its name to LiveXLive Media, Inc. in August 2017. LiveXLive Media, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in West Hollywood, California.

About Chanticleer

There is no company description available for Chanticleer Holdings Inc.

