Head to Head Contrast: Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) vs. Albireo Pharma (ALBO)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) and Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Enanta Pharmaceuticals and Albireo Pharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enanta Pharmaceuticals $206.63 million 8.77 $71.95 million $3.48 26.48 Albireo Pharma $12.74 million 31.89 -$46.11 million ($3.94) -8.57

Enanta Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Albireo Pharma. Albireo Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enanta Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Enanta Pharmaceuticals and Albireo Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enanta Pharmaceuticals 33.28% 19.25% 18.22% Albireo Pharma -2,900.81% -47.03% -32.32%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and Albireo Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enanta Pharmaceuticals 0 2 3 0 2.60 Albireo Pharma 0 0 5 0 3.00

Enanta Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $118.25, suggesting a potential upside of 28.34%. Albireo Pharma has a consensus target price of $60.33, suggesting a potential upside of 78.77%. Given Albireo Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Albireo Pharma is more favorable than Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Risk and Volatility

Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Albireo Pharma has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.1% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.4% of Albireo Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 11.4% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Albireo Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Enanta Pharmaceuticals beats Albireo Pharma on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases. The company is also developing Elobixibat, an orally administered IBAT inhibitor for the treatment of chronic constipation and other functional diseases, and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and A3384 for the treatment of bile acid malabsorption. It has a license agreement with EA Pharma for the development and commercialization of elobixibat. Albireo Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

