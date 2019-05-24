Head to Head Contrast: Principia Biopharma (PRNB) versus G1 Therapeutics (GTHX)

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) and G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.7% of Principia Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.6% of G1 Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 29.0% of Principia Biopharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of G1 Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Principia Biopharma and G1 Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Principia Biopharma N/A N/A N/A G1 Therapeutics N/A -28.35% -27.19%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Principia Biopharma and G1 Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Principia Biopharma $69.14 million 10.59 $18.17 million $0.57 53.82 G1 Therapeutics N/A N/A -$85.29 million ($2.56) -8.66

Principia Biopharma has higher revenue and earnings than G1 Therapeutics. G1 Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Principia Biopharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Principia Biopharma and G1 Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Principia Biopharma 0 0 5 0 3.00 G1 Therapeutics 0 1 6 1 3.00

Principia Biopharma presently has a consensus target price of $43.50, indicating a potential upside of 41.79%. G1 Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $66.00, indicating a potential upside of 197.83%. Given G1 Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe G1 Therapeutics is more favorable than Principia Biopharma.

Summary

Principia Biopharma beats G1 Therapeutics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Principia Biopharma

Principia Biopharma Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for immunology and oncology. The company is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat immune thrombocytopenic purpura. It is also developing PRN2246/SAR442168, an inhibitor, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for treating multiple sclerosis (MS) and other central nervous system (CNS) diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome. The company has a collaboration agreement with Genzyme Corporation to develop relapsing and progressive MS and other diseases of the CNS. Principia Biopharma Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

