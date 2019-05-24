Head-To-Head Review: Tejon Ranch (TRC) versus Gazit Globe (GZT)

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) and Gazit Globe (NYSE:GZT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Tejon Ranch and Gazit Globe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tejon Ranch 6.81% 0.67% 0.56% Gazit Globe -11.36% 2.11% 0.76%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.4% of Tejon Ranch shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.7% of Gazit Globe shares are held by institutional investors. 19.8% of Tejon Ranch shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Tejon Ranch has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gazit Globe has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Tejon Ranch and Gazit Globe, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tejon Ranch 0 0 1 0 3.00 Gazit Globe 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tejon Ranch currently has a consensus target price of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 107.57%. Given Tejon Ranch’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Tejon Ranch is more favorable than Gazit Globe.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tejon Ranch and Gazit Globe’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tejon Ranch $45.62 million 9.32 $4.26 million N/A N/A Gazit Globe $817.00 million 1.78 $142.00 million $0.94 7.98

Gazit Globe has higher revenue and earnings than Tejon Ranch.

Dividends

Gazit Globe pays an annual dividend of $0.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Tejon Ranch does not pay a dividend. Gazit Globe pays out 43.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Gazit Globe has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Summary

Tejon Ranch beats Gazit Globe on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tejon Ranch Company Profile

Tejon Ranch Co. operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the entitling, planning, and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; construction of pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development. It is also involved in the activities related to communications leases, and landscape maintenance. This segment leases land to 2 auto service stations with convenience stores, 13 fast-food operations, 2 full-service restaurants, a motel, an antique shop, and a post office; various microwave repeater locations, radio and cellular transmitter sites, and fiber optic cable routes; and 32 acres of land for an electric power plant. The Resort/Residential Real Estate Development segment engages in the land entitlement, land planning and pre-construction engineering, land stewardship, and conservation activities. The Mineral Resources segment includes oil and gas royalties, rock and aggregate royalties, and royalties from a cement operation leased to National Cement Company of California, Inc.; and the management of water assets and water infrastructure. The Farming segment farms permanent crops, including wine grapes in 1,197 acres, almonds in 1,966 acres, and pistachios in 1,062 acres. It also manages the farming of alfalfa and forage mix on 775 acres in the Antelope Valley; and leases 1,000 acres of land for growing vegetables, as well as permanent crops. The Ranch Operations segment offers game management and ancillary land services comprising grazing leases and filming, as well as various guided hunts. The company was founded in 1843 and is headquartered in Lebec, California.

Gazit Globe Company Profile

Gazit Globe Ltd, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, operates, and manages supermarket-anchored shopping centers and retail-based mixed-use properties in North America, Brazil, Israel, and Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company owned and operated 101 properties with a gross leasable area of approximately 2.5 million square meters. Gazit Globe Ltd was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

