Healthier Choices Management (HCMC) & ADOCIA/S (ADOCY) Head-To-Head Analysis

Healthier Choices Management (OTCMKTS:HCMC) and ADOCIA/S (OTCMKTS:ADOCY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Healthier Choices Management and ADOCIA/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Healthier Choices Management -84.35% N/A -90.51% ADOCIA/S N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Healthier Choices Management and ADOCIA/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Healthier Choices Management $14.65 million 0.20 -$13.16 million N/A N/A ADOCIA/S $21.99 million 6.37 -$9.66 million N/A N/A

ADOCIA/S has higher revenue and earnings than Healthier Choices Management.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Healthier Choices Management and ADOCIA/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Healthier Choices Management 0 0 0 0 N/A ADOCIA/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Healthier Choices Management has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ADOCIA/S has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Healthier Choices Management shares are held by institutional investors. 44.9% of Healthier Choices Management shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ADOCIA/S beats Healthier Choices Management on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Healthier Choices Management

Healthier Choices Management Corp. provides e-liquids, vaporizers, and related products. The company operates through two segments, Natural and Organic Retail Stores, and Vapor Products. Its vaporizers are battery-powered products that enable users to inhale nicotine vapor without smoke, tar, ash, or carbon monoxide. The company also provides replacement parts, including batteries, coils, refill cartridges, or cartomizers that contain the liquid solution, atomizers, tanks, and e-liquids, as well as various types of chargers, carrying cases, and lanyards. The company sells its e-liquid under the Vape Store brand name. It sells its products through 13 vape retail stores in the Southeast region of the United States. In addition, it offers fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, health and beauty products, and natural household items through Ada's Natural Market, a natural and organic grocery store. The company was formerly known as Vapor Corp. and changed its name to Healthier Choices Management Corp. in March 2017. Healthier Choices Management Corp. is headquartered in Hollywood, Florida.

About ADOCIA/S

Adocia SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, researches and develops formulations of pre-approved therapeutic proteins and peptides for the treatment of diabetes and other metabolic diseases. Its proprietary BioChaperone technological platform is designed and developed based on novel polymers, oligomers, and small molecules to enhance the effectiveness and/or safety of therapeutic proteins. The company's clinical product pipeline includes insulin formulations, such as BioChaperone Lispro U100 and U200, which are ultra-rapid formulations of insulin analogs; HinsBet U100, a rapid-acting formulation of human insulin; BioChaperone Combo, a combination of basal insulin glargine and rapid-acting insulin lispro; BioChaperone Pramlintide Insulin, a prandial combination of human insulin with amylin pramlintide; and BioChaperone Human Glucagon, an aqueous formulation of human glucagon. It is also developing BioChaperone Glargine Dulaglutide and BioChaperone Glargine Liraglutide that are combinations of insulin glargine with GLP-1s; BioChaperone Teduglutide, an aqueous formulation of teduglutide, a GLP-2 analog for the treatment of short bowel syndrome; and BioChaperone Glucagon GLP-1, a combination of glucagon and a GLP-1 receptor agonist for the treatment of obesity. The company has a strategic alliance with Tonghua Dongbao Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Adocia SA was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

