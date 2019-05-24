HeartBout (HB) Market Cap Tops $548,471.00

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 24th. HeartBout has a market cap of $548,471.00 and $4,945.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HeartBout has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HeartBout token can now be purchased for $0.0103 or 0.00000128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Livecoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004813 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.03 or 0.00421232 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012468 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001582 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.78 or 0.01235266 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00145083 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00016176 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004321 BTC.

HeartBout Profile

HeartBout’s genesis date was March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,195,267 tokens. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HeartBout is heartbout.com.

HeartBout Token Trading

HeartBout can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeartBout should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HeartBout using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

