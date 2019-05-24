Hi-Crush Partners (HCLP) Trading 12.2% Higher

Hi-Crush Partners LP (NYSE:HCLP) shares traded up 12.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.44 and last traded at $2.39. 1,085,466 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 1,268,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HCLP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hi-Crush Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Hi-Crush Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. AltaCorp Capital raised shares of Hi-Crush Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Hi-Crush Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.04.

The firm has a market capitalization of $215.36 million, a P/E ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Hi-Crush Partners (NYSE:HCLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $159.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.20 million. Hi-Crush Partners had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 9.99%. Hi-Crush Partners’s revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hi-Crush Partners LP will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCLP. CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hi-Crush Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its stake in shares of Hi-Crush Partners by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 8,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hi-Crush Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Hi-Crush Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Hi-Crush Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 6.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hi-Crush Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, provides proppant and logistics solutions to the petroleum industry in North America. The company offers raw frac sand used in hydraulic fracturing process for oil and natural gas wells. It owns and operates multiple frac sand mining facilities, which include a 971-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Wyeville, Wisconsin; a 1,187-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Eau Claire County, Wisconsin; a 1,285-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Blair, Wisconsin; and a 1,626-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Independence, Wisconsin and Whitehall, Wisconsin.

