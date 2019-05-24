Hi-Crush Partners LP (HCLP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $170.73 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Hi-Crush Partners LP (NYSE:HCLP) will report $170.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Hi-Crush Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $163.61 million and the highest is $181.10 million. Hi-Crush Partners posted sales of $248.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hi-Crush Partners will report full year sales of $706.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $662.55 million to $774.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $839.44 million, with estimates ranging from $736.47 million to $992.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hi-Crush Partners.

Hi-Crush Partners (NYSE:HCLP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Hi-Crush Partners had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $159.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Hi-Crush Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Hi-Crush Partners in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. AltaCorp Capital raised Hi-Crush Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Hi-Crush Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hi-Crush Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.04.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new position in Hi-Crush Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its stake in Hi-Crush Partners by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 8,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hi-Crush Partners during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Hi-Crush Partners during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Hi-Crush Partners during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 6.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HCLP opened at $2.13 on Tuesday. Hi-Crush Partners has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $16.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Hi-Crush Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, provides proppant and logistics solutions to the petroleum industry in North America. The company offers raw frac sand used in hydraulic fracturing process for oil and natural gas wells. It owns and operates multiple frac sand mining facilities, which include a 971-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Wyeville, Wisconsin; a 1,187-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Eau Claire County, Wisconsin; a 1,285-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Blair, Wisconsin; and a 1,626-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Independence, Wisconsin and Whitehall, Wisconsin.

