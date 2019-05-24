Hologic (HOLX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $50.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hologic exited the second quarter of fiscal 2019 on a solid note. The strong top-line growth was led by solid year-over-year rise in core businesses like Breast Health and Molecular Diagnostics. We are also upbeat about the recent launches like Aptima Mycoplasma genitalium assay and the Unifi Analytics business intelligence tool for mammography centers in the United States, Omnhysteroscope in Europe and Canada, and LOCalize wireless breast lesion localization system in Europe. Hologic has outperformed its industry over the past three months. On the flip side, Hologic's Faxitron and Focal integration related costs are mounting. These have continued to exert pressure on the company's operating margin. This apart volume environment for testing laboratories and utilization weaknesses are looming headwinds. Also, the company operating in a highly competitive landscape is a concern.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Hologic from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. BidaskClub cut Hologic from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hologic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hologic presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.33.

Shares of HOLX opened at $44.68 on Monday. Hologic has a 1 year low of $37.47 and a 1 year high of $48.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.71.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Hologic had a positive return on equity of 26.73% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $818.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hologic will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 4,242 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $200,985.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sally Crawford sold 12,306 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $585,888.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 168,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,040,662.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,378 shares of company stock valued at $1,105,836 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at $373,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 278.5% in the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 75,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after buying an additional 55,668 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter worth $5,105,000. Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 38,555 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares during the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

