Homeserve (HSV) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,250 at Berenberg Bank

Homeserve (LON:HSV) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,150 ($15.03) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Homeserve in a report on Monday. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,120 ($14.63) target price on shares of Homeserve in a report on Thursday, April 4th. HSBC downgraded Homeserve to a reduce rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector performer rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.45) target price (up previously from GBX 750 ($9.80)) on shares of Homeserve in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.11) target price on shares of Homeserve in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,050 ($13.72).

Shares of HSV opened at GBX 1,231 ($16.09) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion and a PE ratio of 42.74. Homeserve has a fifty-two week low of GBX 793.50 ($10.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,171 ($15.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a GBX 16.20 ($0.21) dividend. This is a boost from Homeserve’s previous dividend of $5.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. Homeserve’s payout ratio is presently 0.69%.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to household customers under the HomeServe brand. It offers plumbing, drainage, electrics, water supply pipe, gas supply pipe, appliance repair, pest infestation, and locksmith services, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services.

