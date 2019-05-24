Homeserve’s (HSV) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Homeserve (LON:HSV) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HSV. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on shares of Homeserve from GBX 1,120 ($14.63) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Homeserve from GBX 1,150 ($15.03) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Homeserve from GBX 890 ($11.63) to GBX 970 ($12.67) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Homeserve in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector performer rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target (up from GBX 750 ($9.80)) on shares of Homeserve in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,050 ($13.72).

Get Homeserve alerts:

Shares of HSV stock opened at GBX 1,228 ($16.05) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. Homeserve has a fifty-two week low of GBX 793.50 ($10.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,171 ($15.30).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 16.20 ($0.21) per share. This is a boost from Homeserve’s previous dividend of $5.20. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. Homeserve’s payout ratio is presently 0.69%.

Homeserve Company Profile

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to household customers under the HomeServe brand. It offers plumbing, drainage, electrics, water supply pipe, gas supply pipe, appliance repair, pest infestation, and locksmith services, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services.

Featured Article: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Homeserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homeserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.