Horseman Capital Management Ltd Has $2.58 Million Position in Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Horseman Capital Management Ltd lessened its holdings in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 34.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,200 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 0.9% of Horseman Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Horseman Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Tesla by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,036,426 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,863,034,000 after acquiring an additional 59,018 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Tesla by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 63,738 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $21,212,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk purchased 102,880 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $243.00 per share, with a total value of $24,999,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.95, for a total transaction of $4,754,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 321,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,867,096.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,100 shares of company stock valued at $30,574,286 over the last ninety days. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $195.54 on Friday. Tesla Inc has a fifty-two week low of $186.22 and a fifty-two week high of $387.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a PE ratio of -34.18 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported ($4.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.51) by ($1.59). The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a negative return on equity of 18.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post -4.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Roth Capital set a $240.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $406.00 to $394.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Horseman Capital Management Ltd Has $2.58 Million Position in Tesla Inc (TSLA)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/24/horseman-capital-management-ltd-has-2-58-million-position-in-tesla-inc-tsla.html.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Read More: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.