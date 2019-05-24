Houlihan Lokey (HLI) Stock Rating Lowered by JMP Securities

JMP Securities downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $46.65 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on HLI. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.38.

Shares of HLI opened at $45.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.03. Houlihan Lokey has a fifty-two week low of $34.31 and a fifty-two week high of $53.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $291.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.26 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.63%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,086,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,677,000 after acquiring an additional 53,062 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 13.9% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. 59.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

