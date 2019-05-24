Huazhu Group (HTHT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12), Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.85 earnings per share. Huazhu Group updated its Q2 2019 guidance to EPS.

HTHT stock opened at $31.88 on Friday. Huazhu Group has a 1-year low of $24.90 and a 1-year high of $49.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 88.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.54.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Huazhu Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. BidaskClub raised Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, China International Capital lowered Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTHT. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 715.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 533.8% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Huazhu Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Huazhu Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Huazhu Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. 46.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

