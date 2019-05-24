HubSpot Inc (HUBS) Position Reduced by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 904,824 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 36,598 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $150,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Ffcm LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.51, for a total transaction of $139,202.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,064,686.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.75, for a total transaction of $67,372.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,727,971.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,763 shares of company stock valued at $9,347,576 in the last ninety days. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $183.44 on Friday. HubSpot Inc has a 52-week low of $108.39 and a 52-week high of $192.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of -179.84 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $151.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot Inc will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

HUBS has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut shares of HubSpot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. CIBC reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Friday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.53.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

