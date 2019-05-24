Hudson Technologies (HDSN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hudson Technologies, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Hudson’s proprietary RefrigerantSide Services increase operating efficiency and energy savings, and remove moisture, oils and other contaminants frequently found in the refrigeration circuits of large comfort cooling and process refrigeration systems. Performed at a customer’s site as an integral part of an effective scheduled maintenance program or in response to emergencies, RefrigerantSide Services offer significant savings to customers due to their ability to be completed rapidly and at higher purity levels, and can be utilized while the customer’s system continues to operate. In addition, the Company sells refrigerants and provides traditional reclamation services to the commercial and industrial air conditioning and refrigeration markets. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Hudson Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Hudson Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of NASDAQ HDSN opened at $2.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $91.16 million, a P/E ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.88. Hudson Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $2.73.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $25.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.18 million. Hudson Technologies had a negative return on equity of 16.86% and a negative net margin of 34.35%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hudson Technologies will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Weber Alan W bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,597,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 18,319 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 225,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies Inc operates as a refrigerant services company in the United States and internationally. It sells reclaimed and virgin refrigerants, and industrial gases; provides refrigerant management services, such as reclamation of refrigerants and laboratory testing, as well as re-usable cylinder refurbishment and hydrostatic testing services.

