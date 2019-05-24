Humaniq Trading 9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. Humaniq has a market cap of $1.80 million and $85,616.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Humaniq has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Humaniq token can now be purchased for $0.0097 or 0.00000120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Upbit, Bittrex and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004816 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.90 or 0.00418424 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012427 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001583 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.96 or 0.01233878 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00145319 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00015719 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004346 BTC.

Humaniq Profile

Humaniq was first traded on December 11th, 2016. Humaniq’s total supply is 206,618,753 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,286,753 tokens. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com.

Buying and Selling Humaniq

Humaniq can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Mercatox, Upbit, Hotbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

