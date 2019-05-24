Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,329,697 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the April 15th total of 22,151,072 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,718,446 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. BidaskClub cut Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Vining Sparks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.10.

In related news, Director Kathleen H. Ransier sold 3,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $43,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen D. Steinour bought 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $239,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,142,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,547,498.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,225 shares of company stock valued at $1,022,768 in the last quarter. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 17.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,682,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,099,129,000 after buying an additional 12,896,475 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 49,450,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $589,451,000 after buying an additional 17,411,546 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 20.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,418,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $474,471,000 after buying an additional 6,400,061 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,543,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,754,000 after buying an additional 1,016,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,059,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,959,000 after buying an additional 221,076 shares during the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $13.06 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $11.12 and a 12 month high of $16.52. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 26.24%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

