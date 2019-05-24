Husky Energy (HSE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $13.01

Husky Energy Inc. (TSE:HSE) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$13.01 and last traded at C$13.09, with a volume of 219879 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.39.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HSE. BMO Capital Markets set a C$17.00 target price on Husky Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Eight Capital cut their target price on Husky Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Husky Energy from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. CIBC cut their target price on Husky Energy from C$18.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Husky Energy from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$17.70.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.04. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion and a PE ratio of 8.52.

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.93 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Husky Energy Inc. will post 1.3094966691377 EPS for the current year.

In other Husky Energy news, Director Robert John Peabody purchased 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$14.14 per share, with a total value of C$45,248.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 153,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,169,259.82.

About Husky Energy (TSE:HSE)

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

