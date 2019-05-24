IDEX Price Hits $0.0424 (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. In the last week, IDEX has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. IDEX has a total market cap of $8.50 million and approximately $7,595.00 worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IDEX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0424 or 0.00000524 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004822 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.98 or 0.00419456 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012435 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001583 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.57 or 0.01228958 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00146246 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00015855 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004339 BTC.

IDEX Profile

IDEX’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,277,250 tokens. IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IDEX is idex.market. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

IDEX Token Trading

IDEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX.

