IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) Position Lessened by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ:INFO) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,664 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INFO. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 10,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit stock opened at $57.76 on Friday. IHS Markit Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $44.52 and a fifty-two week high of $59.14. The company has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INFO has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.77.

In other IHS Markit news, CFO Todd S. Hyatt sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total transaction of $2,249,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,670,987.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $1,635,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

