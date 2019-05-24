Ink Reaches Market Cap of $5.80 Million (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. Ink has a market capitalization of $5.80 million and $4.43 million worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ink has traded 22.9% higher against the US dollar. One Ink token can currently be purchased for $0.0125 or 0.00000155 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinnest, Exmo, LBank and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004830 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.02 or 0.00420776 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012490 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001585 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $100.09 or 0.01237989 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00145196 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00016014 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004326 BTC.

Ink Profile

Ink’s genesis date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ink’s official website is ink.one.

Buying and Selling Ink

Ink can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, Bit-Z, EXX, Coinrail, Exmo, LBank, HitBTC, Coinnest, ZB.COM, Gate.io, CoinEgg, Exrates and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

