Insider Buying: Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) Insider Buys 712,165 Shares of Stock

Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) insider Engaged Capital Co-Invest Vi-D bought 712,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.27 per share, for a total transaction of $16,572,079.55. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 21,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,096.79. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Engaged Capital Co-Invest Vi-D also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 17th, Engaged Capital Co-Invest Vi-D bought 505,755 shares of Hain Celestial Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.72 per share, for a total transaction of $11,996,508.60.

On Monday, May 13th, Engaged Capital Co-Invest Vi-D bought 667,198 shares of Hain Celestial Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.33 per share, for a total transaction of $15,565,729.34.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Engaged Capital Co-Invest Vi-D bought 2,083,081 shares of Hain Celestial Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,181,542.41.

On Thursday, March 7th, Engaged Capital Co-Invest Vi-D bought 1,800,000 shares of Hain Celestial Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $38,340,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Engaged Capital Co-Invest Vi-D bought 951,932 shares of Hain Celestial Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.97 per share, for a total transaction of $19,010,082.04.

Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $22.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Hain Celestial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $14.45 and a 1 year high of $31.53.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $599.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.75 million. Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 10.14% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hain Celestial Group Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 1,005.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 36.5% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 192,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after buying an additional 51,443 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Hain Celestial Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 732,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,620,000 after purchasing an additional 19,572 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hain Celestial Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 952,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,109,000 after purchasing an additional 29,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HAIN shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Friday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $17.00 target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $16.00 target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.54.

About Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

