Insider Buying: Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (WMC) CIO Purchases 3,500 Shares of Stock

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (NYSE:WMC) CIO Harris Trifon acquired 3,500 shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.05 per share, for a total transaction of $35,175.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive now directly owns 6,003 shares in the company, valued at $60,330.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

WMC stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.10. 47,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 700.59 and a current ratio of 700.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.58 million, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.74. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $11.38.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $15.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 29th. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 91.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 87,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 37,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. 48.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on WMC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Western Asset Mortgage Capital in a report on Sunday, March 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

