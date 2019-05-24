Insider Selling: Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (ADMP) SVP Sells 8,735 Shares of Stock

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:ADMP) SVP David J. Marguglio sold 8,735 shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total value of $15,460.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 381,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,607.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.57. 9,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,725. The firm has a market cap of $73.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $5.10.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 239.53% and a negative return on equity of 94.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADMP. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,360,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 203.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 889,440 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 596,112 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,637,513 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after acquiring an additional 348,645 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,637,513 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after acquiring an additional 348,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,331 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 106,684 shares in the last quarter. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADMP shares. Maxim Group set a $10.00 price target on Adamis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Raymond James set a $4.00 price target on Adamis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adamis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

