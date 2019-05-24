Insider Selling: Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) EVP Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) EVP David Knight sold 1,500 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.45, for a total value of $177,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David Knight also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Proofpoint alerts:

On Tuesday, April 2nd, David Knight sold 1,500 shares of Proofpoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.78, for a total value of $182,670.00.

On Thursday, March 14th, David Knight sold 1,500 shares of Proofpoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.16, for a total value of $183,240.00.

Shares of PFPT opened at $114.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of -99.23 and a beta of 1.79. Proofpoint Inc has a 12-month low of $75.92 and a 12-month high of $131.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33). The company had revenue of $202.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.32 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 15.82%. Proofpoint’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Proofpoint Inc will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Proofpoint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Proofpoint in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Mondrian Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Proofpoint in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Proofpoint by 72.0% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 786 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Proofpoint by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PFPT shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Proofpoint to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Proofpoint from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. BidaskClub raised Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $120.00 target price on Proofpoint and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Proofpoint currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.43.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/24/insider-selling-proofpoint-inc-pfpt-evp-sells-1500-shares-of-stock.html.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.