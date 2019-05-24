Insider Selling: Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) EVP Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) EVP David Knight sold 1,500 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.45, for a total value of $177,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
David Knight also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, April 2nd, David Knight sold 1,500 shares of Proofpoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.78, for a total value of $182,670.00.
- On Thursday, March 14th, David Knight sold 1,500 shares of Proofpoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.16, for a total value of $183,240.00.
Shares of PFPT opened at $114.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of -99.23 and a beta of 1.79. Proofpoint Inc has a 12-month low of $75.92 and a 12-month high of $131.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33). The company had revenue of $202.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.32 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 15.82%. Proofpoint’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Proofpoint Inc will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Proofpoint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Proofpoint in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Mondrian Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Proofpoint in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Proofpoint by 72.0% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 786 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Proofpoint by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on PFPT shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Proofpoint to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Proofpoint from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. BidaskClub raised Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $120.00 target price on Proofpoint and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Proofpoint currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.43.
About Proofpoint
Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.
