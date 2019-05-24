Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) Stake Lessened by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IEX:IBKR) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,717 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $9,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 5,451.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,640,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,610,613 shares in the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 14.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.40.

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $53.86 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.13 and a 52-week high of $80.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) Stake Lessened by California Public Employees Retirement System” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/24/interactive-brokers-group-inc-ibkr-stake-lessened-by-california-public-employees-retirement-system.html.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IEX:IBKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.